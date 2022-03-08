Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,414 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 3.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $339.12 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

