Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,687 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. 435,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.
Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.
In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
