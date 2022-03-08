Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 1,687 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $73.33. 435,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

