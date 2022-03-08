Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 64 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.21. 342,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

