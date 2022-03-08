Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Down 32.2% in February

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 247,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Siew Wai Yong sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $407,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $60,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $817,824. Corporate insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

