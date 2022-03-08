TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $16.67 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $725,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

