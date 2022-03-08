TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI) Stock Price Down 0%

TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.49 and last traded at C$33.49. Approximately 186,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 119,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.
About TriSummit Utilities Inc. (ACI.TO) (TSE:ACI)
