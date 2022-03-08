Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Triton International has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triton International to earn $10.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Triton International alerts:

TRTN opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Triton International has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $70.17.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triton International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Triton International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International (Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.