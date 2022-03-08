Truist Financial Comments on FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

FSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FSK opened at $22.56 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

