Truist Financial Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $90.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of ENV opened at $71.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,967,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

