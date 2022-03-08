Truist Financial Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to $90.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.
Shares of ENV opened at $71.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99.
In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,967,000.
Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
