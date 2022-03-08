Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Trupanion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,451 shares of company stock worth $5,430,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

