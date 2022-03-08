Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 10,850 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $253.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.43 by $5.18. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 52.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

