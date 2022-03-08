Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 31,519 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 176.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 22.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Donaldson by 111,636.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 719.4% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.