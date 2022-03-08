Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

