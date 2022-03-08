Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,285,000 after purchasing an additional 96,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.