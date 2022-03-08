Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,129 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. South State Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

