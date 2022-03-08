Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Get Turing alerts:

TWKS opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Turing has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Turing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.