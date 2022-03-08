Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,389,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $150.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

