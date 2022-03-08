Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) vs. Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Head to Head Contrast

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $80.47 million 3.52 -$73.09 million N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 18.33 -$152.10 million ($3.35) -14.23

Innate Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -112.70% -27.10% -22.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67

Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.29%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Summary

Twist Bioscience beats Innate Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

