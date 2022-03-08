Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.57% of electroCore worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,756 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in electroCore by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 244,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. electroCore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

