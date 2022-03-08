Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OESX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

