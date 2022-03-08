Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

