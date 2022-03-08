Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,100 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $267,396. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

