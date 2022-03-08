Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 16,000 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DZS were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DZS by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in DZS by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.25.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

