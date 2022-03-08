Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 291,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 291,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Corning by 1,397.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Corning by 27.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $29,837,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 39.1% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

