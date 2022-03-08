Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

