Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 21,122 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.53% of iCAD worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iCAD by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

In other iCAD news, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 27,475 shares of company stock worth $185,226 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICAD opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

