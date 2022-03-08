Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

