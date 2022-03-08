Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,487 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.70% of Oxford Square Capital worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,167 shares of company stock worth $140,382 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 106.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

