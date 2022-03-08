Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $3,498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 651,567 shares of company stock worth $35,806,012.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

