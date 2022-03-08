Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,779 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

