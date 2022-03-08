Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 501,019 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,019 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Veru worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veru by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veru by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 111.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.53. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $15.72.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

