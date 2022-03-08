Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 97,438 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,438 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

