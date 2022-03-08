Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Confluent by 1,158.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $14,913,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $10,325,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,567 shares of company stock worth $35,806,012.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.03.

CFLT stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $94.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

