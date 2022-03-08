UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,586,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $93.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $113.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

