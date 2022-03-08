UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 121,389 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $29,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

