UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 143,397 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,397 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $27,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.