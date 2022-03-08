UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 172,439 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 172,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $30,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

