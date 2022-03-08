UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,143 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $26,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,171,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,606,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNW. Argus increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

