UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 39,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter.

DFNL stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

