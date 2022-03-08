UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 300 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFPI stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

