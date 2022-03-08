UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 300 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
UFPI stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
