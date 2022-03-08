UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,080,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,703 shares of company stock worth $21,575,845. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.