Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 152,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

