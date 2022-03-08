Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $56,728.02 and $51.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.21 or 0.06638193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,885.96 or 1.00082024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

