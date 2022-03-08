Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will report $196.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $197.80 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $858.85 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter worth $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $17.97. 94,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,466. Unifi has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

