United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

