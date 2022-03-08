United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $66,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock traded up $10.77 on Tuesday, reaching $309.01. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,697. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

