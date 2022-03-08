UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will post $5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $5.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $24.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $478.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $345.60 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $450.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

