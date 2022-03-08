Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Barclays upped their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 382,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,429,576 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.