USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.14

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 191923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -538.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $13,616,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

