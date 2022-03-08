Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.62. 90,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,061,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

